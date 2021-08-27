Insider Selling: ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Craig Eric Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $924,000.00.

ACV Auctions stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $37.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. Research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 15.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.18.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

