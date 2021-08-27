Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CFO Sells 15,203 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $2,406,330.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,990,667.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $152.73 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.29. The firm has a market cap of $96.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $4,682,000. BOKF NA raised its position in Airbnb by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 881.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.