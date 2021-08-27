Insider Selling: Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CFO Sells 1,408 Shares of Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

EAT stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.80. 909,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,354. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

EAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 132.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 138.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

