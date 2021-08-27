Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $9,991,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Stanley Tang sold 3,282 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $603,822.36.

On Friday, July 9th, Stanley Tang sold 4,278 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.16, for a total value of $770,724.48.

On Thursday, June 24th, Stanley Tang sold 13,741 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $2,476,128.20.

On Monday, June 7th, Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $5,751,200.00.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $191.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.85. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.90.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $422,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 307.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 486,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,760,000 after purchasing an additional 367,171 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 134.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares during the last quarter. black and white Capital LP purchased a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $14,017,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 11.0% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,370,000 after buying an additional 736,606 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DASH. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.80.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

