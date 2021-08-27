Insider Selling: Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $790,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.74. The company had a trading volume of 365,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,830. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $292.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDEN. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 9.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 72.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

