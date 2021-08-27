Insider Selling: Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) Insider Sells 303,763 Shares of Stock

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) insider Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz sold 303,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.10 ($2.21), for a total value of A$941,665.30 ($672,618.07).

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Mirvac Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. Mirvac Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

About Mirvac Group

Mirvac is an Australian property group with a clearly defined purpose to reimagine urban life. By creating beautiful homes, inspiring workplace precincts and thriving shopping centres, we aim to make a positive contribution to our cities and communities. Mirvac was founded in 1972, which means we've been shaping Australia's urban landscape for almost fifty years.

