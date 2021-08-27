Insider Selling: Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) Insider Sells 303,763 Shares of Stock

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) insider Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz sold 303,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.10 ($2.21), for a total value of A$941,665.30 ($672,618.07).
Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz 880,978 shares of Mirvac Group stock.
The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41.
About Mirvac Group
Mirvac is an Australian property group with a clearly defined purpose to reimagine urban life. By creating beautiful homes, inspiring workplace precincts and thriving shopping centres, we aim to make a positive contribution to our cities and communities. Mirvac was founded in 1972, which means we've been shaping Australia's urban landscape for almost fifty years.
