Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,316,451.48 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.22, for a total transaction of $2,316,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total transaction of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total transaction of $1,637,809.14.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $262.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.20. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.53 and a 52-week high of $270.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Morningstar by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

