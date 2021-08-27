Insider Selling: Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at $942,735.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Outfront Media stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90. Outfront Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OUT shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

