Insider Selling: PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Insider Sells 122,623 Shares of Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 122,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $2,766,374.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fortress Investment Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 189,482 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $4,644,203.82.

On Friday, August 20th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,785,574.53.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 24,981 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $542,087.70.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 124,809 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $5,379,267.90.

On Friday, May 28th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $7,152,284.70.

NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $24.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.54. PLBY Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.90 million. PLBY Group’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLBY shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PLBY Group by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

