Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells 34,691 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $1,790,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.22. The stock had a trading volume of 852,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,227. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 1.79. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $66.61.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 5.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 46.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 39.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 67.2% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
