Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells 34,691 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $1,790,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.22. The stock had a trading volume of 852,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,227. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 1.79. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

PGNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 5.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 46.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 39.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 67.2% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

