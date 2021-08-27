Insider Selling: The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CFO Sells $101,906.88 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CFO Matt Gustke sold 8,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $101,906.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matt Gustke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The RealReal alerts:

On Thursday, July 22nd, Matt Gustke sold 436 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $7,551.52.

On Thursday, June 24th, Matt Gustke sold 7,500 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $165,150.00.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $12.83 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in The RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,217,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The RealReal by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of The RealReal by 42.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of The RealReal in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.