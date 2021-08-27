Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Sells $52,235.88 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total transaction of $52,235.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 12th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62.
Shares of UPST stock opened at $216.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.33. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $223.82.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $6,113,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth about $204,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth about $656,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upstart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.10.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
