Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Sells $52,235.88 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total transaction of $52,235.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $216.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.33. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $223.82.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $6,113,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth about $204,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth about $656,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upstart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.10.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

