InsurAce Achieves Market Cap of $22.22 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last week, InsurAce has traded 2% lower against the dollar. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $22.22 million and $1.19 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00004035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get InsurAce alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00053408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.02 or 0.00128933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.85 or 0.00153139 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,252.32 or 0.98721001 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.52 or 0.00997429 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.12 or 0.06606564 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InsurAce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsurAce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.