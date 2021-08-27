IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Acquires £154.44 in Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) insider Jonathan Gunby purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 572 ($7.47) per share, for a total transaction of £154.44 ($201.78).

Jonathan Gunby also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IntegraFin alerts:

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jonathan Gunby purchased 28 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.79) per share, for a total transaction of £145.60 ($190.23).

Shares of LON IHP opened at GBX 572.50 ($7.48) on Friday. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 463.89 ($6.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 590.50 ($7.71). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 540.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.