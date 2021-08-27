Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives $23.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IAS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAS. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at $412,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at about $823,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 214,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,081. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.