Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Short Interest Update

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 3,000.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Integrated BioPharma stock remained flat at $$0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,240. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.06. Integrated BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.25.

Integrated BioPharma Company Profile

Integrated BioPharma, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of vitamins, nutritional supplements and herbal products. It operates through the following segments: Contract Manufacturing, Branded Proprietary Products, and Other Nutraceutical Businesses. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers and specialized health-care providers.

