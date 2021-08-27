Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $625.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $490.00 to $625.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.52.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $552.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $516.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of 70.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a one year low of $295.37 and a one year high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,527,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $1,052,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

