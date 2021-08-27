Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $621.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $498.00 to $621.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.37% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INTU. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.52.
Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $552.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of 70.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $516.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96.
In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,485,499,000 after buying an additional 285,308 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,100,250,000 after buying an additional 59,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,324,969,000 after buying an additional 242,134 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after buying an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,720,000 after buying an additional 69,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
