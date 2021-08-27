Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $621.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $498.00 to $621.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INTU. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.52.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $552.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of 70.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $516.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,485,499,000 after buying an additional 285,308 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,100,250,000 after buying an additional 59,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,324,969,000 after buying an additional 242,134 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after buying an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,720,000 after buying an additional 69,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

