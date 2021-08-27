Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.940-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.050-$11.250 EPS.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $6.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $558.66. The stock had a trading volume of 24,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,855. Intuit has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $582.96. The firm has a market cap of $152.66 billion, a PE ratio of 71.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $541.52.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

