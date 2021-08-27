Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCL. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.08 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09.

