Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a growth of 947.0% from the July 29th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 570,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ PKW opened at $94.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.16. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $57.64 and a 52 week high of $95.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 585.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

