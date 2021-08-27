Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PKW. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 585.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 210.5% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter.

PKW stock opened at $94.21 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $57.64 and a 12 month high of $95.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

