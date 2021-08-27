Investors Buy Large Volume of Brixmor Property Group Call Options (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,294 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 644% compared to the typical daily volume of 174 call options.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $820,400 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRX opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.35.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.