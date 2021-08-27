Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 560 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 900% compared to the average volume of 56 call options.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Shares of KRC stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.57. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 615.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 57,032 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at $69,534,000. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 30.1% during the second quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 41.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 187,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 55,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.6% during the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 690,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30,404 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.