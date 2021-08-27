Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Regis (NYSE:RGS)

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 5,432 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,942% compared to the average volume of 266 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regis by 8.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 52,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Regis in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Regis by 348.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 518,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 402,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Regis by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,963,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,787,000 after acquiring an additional 233,573 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Regis by 18.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regis stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Regis has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $213.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.63). Regis had a negative return on equity of 142.80% and a negative net margin of 40.56%. Analysts forecast that Regis will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The Company-Owned Salons segment offers hair care and beauty services and retail products to customers in United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

