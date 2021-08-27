Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,772,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594,287 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $66,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INVH opened at $40.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.33, a PEG ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.38. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.73.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.