IoTeX Trading 2.3% Higher This Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $794.26 million and approximately $387.52 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0832 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.73 or 0.00176613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00052768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00052748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.87 or 0.00755186 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.