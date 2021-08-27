IRISnet Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.39 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a market cap of $127.15 million and $6.39 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IRISnet has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00053642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00135288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.81 or 0.00152107 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,871.16 or 0.99372960 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.41 or 0.00995142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.05 or 0.06413341 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,034,851,319 coins and its circulating supply is 1,082,859,316 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

