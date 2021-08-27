iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 365,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 57,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $255,000.

BATS ICF opened at $68.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.70. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

