iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.07. 6,311,984 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.57. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

