iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,299 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,999,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,050,000 after buying an additional 105,686 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $76.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,007,747 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.57.

