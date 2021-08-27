iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Boosted by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,374,000 after buying an additional 19,901 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 33,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 52,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $115.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.