iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of HSCZ stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.49. 534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,162. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.64. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $37.51.

