iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KXI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,064,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of KXI stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $52.75 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.58.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.