iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.6% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA opened at $79.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.57. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

