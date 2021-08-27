iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $8,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $110.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.90. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

