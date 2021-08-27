iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by McCarthy Asset Management Inc.

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.71. 17,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,870. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $178.29 and a 52-week high of $253.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

