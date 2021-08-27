iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $163.61

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $163.61 and last traded at $163.47, with a volume of 157482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.59.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&T Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

