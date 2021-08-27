iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Holdings Cut by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,444 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,202,000 after acquiring an additional 410,968 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,175.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 301,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after acquiring an additional 294,434 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,357,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 749,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 44,998 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $116.69 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $81.44 and a one year high of $117.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.52.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

