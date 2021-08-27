iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,804,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667,874 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 27.69% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $319,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,612,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,376,000 after purchasing an additional 399,316 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 162,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after buying an additional 29,519 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $8,883,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1,176.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after buying an additional 109,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 22,875 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.09. 61,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,525. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.99. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $68.59.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

