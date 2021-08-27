iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sets New 12-Month High at $471.58

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $471.58 and last traded at $470.64, with a volume of 40691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $462.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $447.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

