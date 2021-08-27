iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Increased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,385 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $448.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.14. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $451.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

