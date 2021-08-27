iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Trimmed by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $109.97 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.32.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

