Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.09 Million

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 27th. Isiklar Coin has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $410,569.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001107 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Isiklar Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00053105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014083 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053478 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.64 or 0.00763703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00099889 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,904,805 coins. The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io . Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Isiklar Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Isiklar Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Isiklar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Isiklar Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Isiklar Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.