Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,869 Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 4.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 155,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 10.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EHC opened at $77.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.89. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $60.44 and a twelve month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Several research firms have commented on EHC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

