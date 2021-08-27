Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,666 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 87.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 360.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 110.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $62.57 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

