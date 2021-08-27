Jean-Pierre Bizzari Sells 35,000 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $1,435,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.53.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The company had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.0% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 21,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

