Jefferies Financial Group Raises Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $145.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.79% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY opened at $118.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.02. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Best Buy has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $77,548.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,893.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $463,730.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,820.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,794 shares of company stock worth $10,632,809. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,224,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,939 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,808,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 233.9% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,097,346 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after purchasing an additional 768,715 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.