Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Aegis upped their target price on Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ JRSH opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.21. Jerash Holdings has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $88.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 5.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 9.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 29.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) during the second quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

