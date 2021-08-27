JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,838 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 20,200.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 794.3% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 120,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,926,000 after buying an additional 106,850 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 27,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $167.67 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $186.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.57.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

